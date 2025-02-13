Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 150 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 18.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 300.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 3.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In related news, Director William G. Currie sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $721,563.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,712.60. This trade represents a 8.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $1,965,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,202,383.50. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Trading Down 2.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $112.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.20 and its 200-day moving average is $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.45. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $141.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UFPI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UFPI

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.