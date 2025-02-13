Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 218 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 113.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPN opened at $51.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27. The company has a market capitalization of $781.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.