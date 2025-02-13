Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,219 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $2,108,370.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,526.50. This represents a 81.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRT opened at $111.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

