Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 88 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 402.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.14.

LULU opened at $395.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $390.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.66. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $480.94. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

