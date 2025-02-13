Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA TMSL opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $35.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67.

About T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

