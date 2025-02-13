Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGNFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen raised Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OGN

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

