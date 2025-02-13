Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $133.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.71. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $203.00.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.13.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

