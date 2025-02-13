Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,561 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,740 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIQ opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $30.85 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.41%.

(Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.