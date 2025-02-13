Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,517 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 152.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 1,542.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO opened at $146.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $110.46 and a 1-year high of $152.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.00 and a 200-day moving average of $138.81.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.75.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

