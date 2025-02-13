Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

VOOG stock opened at $378.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $374.21 and its 200 day moving average is $353.71. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $285.24 and a 12-month high of $386.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

