Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 553.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $72.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $62.37 and a 52-week high of $75.14.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

