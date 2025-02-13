Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAUG. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,782,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at $8,541,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at $7,618,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,197,000.

Shares of FAUG opened at $47.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $664.86 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

