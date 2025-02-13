Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $537,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZALT. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 11.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000.

BATS ZALT opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.46.

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

