Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 102.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649,765 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 336,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 311,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 294,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.12. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $59.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.