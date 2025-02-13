Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,476,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 228.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,594,000 after acquiring an additional 787,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,091,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,845,000 after acquiring an additional 399,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 9.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,450,000 after acquiring an additional 281,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter worth approximately $6,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $44.70 to $40.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.04.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.62. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70.

AST SpaceMobile Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

