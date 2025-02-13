Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $602,000 Stock Position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 380.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,607 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,372,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,144,000 after acquiring an additional 812,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Joby Aviation by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,390,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after buying an additional 670,852 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Joby Aviation by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 2,405,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,553,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Joby Aviation by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 521,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 249,375 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $1,362,000. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $2,673,338.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,661,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,464,387.90. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 7,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $62,603.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,218.80. This trade represents a 20.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,007,596 shares of company stock worth $8,551,819 over the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of JOBY opened at $7.33 on Thursday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

