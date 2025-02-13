Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $622,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 23,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 9,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $83.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.66. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $86,126.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,290.99. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $114,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,536,332.10. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,712 shares of company stock worth $317,644 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.