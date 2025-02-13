Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $661,000 Stock Holdings in God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in God Bless America ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YALL. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in God Bless America ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,491,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,141,000 after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of God Bless America ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,630,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of God Bless America ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of God Bless America ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter.

God Bless America ETF stock opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.29 million, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75. God Bless America ETF has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $41.01.

The God Bless America ETF (YALL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to US-listed stocks of various market capitalization. The fund screens out companies perceived to emphasize politically left and\u002For liberal political activism and social agendas.

