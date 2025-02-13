Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $709,000 Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

FALN opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1433 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.