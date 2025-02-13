Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $805,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,303 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,294,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,449 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,685,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,874,000 after buying an additional 672,940 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Sysco by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,796,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,410,000 after acquiring an additional 422,954 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,790,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,789,000 after acquiring an additional 375,409 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,265,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,983,000 after acquiring an additional 168,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,408. The trade was a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $216,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,955 shares in the company, valued at $966,831.65. This represents a 18.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,270 shares of company stock worth $6,181,946 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Melius Research upgraded Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SYY

Sysco Stock Down 0.5 %

Sysco stock opened at $70.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $82.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day moving average is $75.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 52.44%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.