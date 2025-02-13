Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 225.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sensible Money LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 126,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 130,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 178,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 61,351 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCT opened at $18.30 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

