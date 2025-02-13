Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $105.80 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.54 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 18.11%. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $446,879.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,038.74. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $1,250,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $87,306.06. This represents a 93.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,830 shares of company stock worth $6,415,729 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

