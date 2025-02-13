Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.16 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.0754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

