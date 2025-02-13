Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $1,565,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL stock opened at $189.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $153.87 and a twelve month high of $209.88.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,990.95. This trade represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

