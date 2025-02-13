Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 54,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Permian Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 773,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in Permian Resources by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $134,043.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,640.10. This represents a 6.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PR. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

Permian Resources Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE PR opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 4.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

