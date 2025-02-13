Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,970 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $1,264,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 263,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Genesis Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $128.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $129.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.45.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

