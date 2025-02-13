Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 24,010 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 266,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,010 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIN. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MIN stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $2.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

