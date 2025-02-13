Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,603 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 164,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,425,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,307,000 after purchasing an additional 40,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This trade represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

