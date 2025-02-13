Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 403 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $534,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,244 shares in the company, valued at $9,203,170.16. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $133,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,768.54. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,755 shares of company stock worth $4,361,430 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.60.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $105.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.22 billion, a PE ratio of -62.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -14.12%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

