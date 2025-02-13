Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Adero Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $143.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price objective (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

