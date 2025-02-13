Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,027 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $804,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in International Seaways by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 382,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 88,007 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Seaways news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,197.30. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,200 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $46,692.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,681.17. This represents a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $244,062. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Seaways stock opened at $40.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $65.94.

INSW has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on International Seaways from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

