Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,174 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 537.6% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 1,058.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average is $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CTVA. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

