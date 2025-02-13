Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 191 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 50.5% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $102.85 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.70, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $863,400.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,012.46. This trade represents a 38.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $1,793,377.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,391 shares of company stock worth $16,805,912. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on IRM shares. BNP Paribas raised Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRM

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.