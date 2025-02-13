Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,691 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,937 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $27,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average is $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res cut General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GM

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $535,229.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,865.13. This trade represents a 51.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $21,697,331.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,935,192.95. This represents a 75.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.