Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 58,726 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,726 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITB. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KKM Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

ITB opened at $101.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average of $116.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.