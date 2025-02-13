Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 74 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 14,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 58.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total value of $1,114,105.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,004,266.24. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $129,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,693,260. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,751 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $210.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.33 and a twelve month high of $213.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

