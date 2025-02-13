Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,491 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,491 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.85. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,614,015 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $164,799,084.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 264,178,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,046,535,678.40. This trade represents a 1.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,854,394 shares of company stock valued at $315,101,532. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

