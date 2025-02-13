Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLDM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 425,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $57.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average is $52.15. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

