Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 94.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 233,942 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in EQT by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 74,153,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,716,968,000 after buying an additional 20,700,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,095,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,359,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290,822 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $562,494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 34.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,997,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582,418 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 28.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,013,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,134 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT stock opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $54.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EQT from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EQT from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

In other EQT news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. This represents a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

