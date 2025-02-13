Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.99. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.48%. Analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $1,426,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,469.48. This represents a 14.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $3,863,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,155,941.85. This trade represents a 6.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,121 shares of company stock worth $10,527,843. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 44,429 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 150,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 27.8% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 88,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 127.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

