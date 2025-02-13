Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Trading Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. 17,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 69,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Get Lanvin Group alerts:

Lanvin Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of Lanvin Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lanvin Group stock. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, China, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Lanvin, Wolford, St. John, Sergio Rossi, and Caruso. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, athleisure, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lanvin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanvin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.