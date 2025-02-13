LBG Media (LON:LBG) Trading Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.43). 32,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 81,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.44).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LBG Media in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of £240.44 million, a PE ratio of 2,875.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 125.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 128.97.

LBG Media (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX 5.73 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LBG Media had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LBG Media plc will post 8.3434836 earnings per share for the current year.

About LBG Media

LBG Media is a multi-brand, multi-channel digital youth publisher and is a leading disrupter in the digital media and social publishing sectors. The Group produces and distributes digital content across a range of mediums including video, editorial, image, audio, and experience (virtual and augmented reality).

