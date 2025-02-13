LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) versus Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Head to Head Review

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) and Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LEG Immobilien 0 0 0 1 4.00 Adyen 0 0 0 2 4.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LEG Immobilien -52.85% 5.28% 2.04% Adyen N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

LEG Immobilien has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adyen has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Adyen shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LEG Immobilien $1.34 billion 4.40 -$1.70 billion ($8.50) -9.38 Adyen $2.02 billion 25.57 $755.79 million N/A N/A

Adyen has higher revenue and earnings than LEG Immobilien.

Summary

Adyen beats LEG Immobilien on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities. It also provides information technology (IT) services for third parties; and management services for third-party properties. The company's property portfolio consisted of residential units; commercial units; and garages and parking spaces in North Rhine-Westphalia. LEG Immobilien SE was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing. It serves digital, mobility, platforms and marketplace, retail, food and beverages, subscription, and hospital businesses. Adyen N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

