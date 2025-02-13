LegalZoom.com FY2025 EPS Estimate Decreased by William Blair

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for LegalZoom.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for LegalZoom.com’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

LZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. LegalZoom.com has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 106,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 61,689 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 63,502 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,094,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,240,000 after purchasing an additional 26,607 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 492,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 107,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 2,178.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 495,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

