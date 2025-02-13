LegalZoom.com’s (LZ) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

LZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. LegalZoom.com has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LegalZoom.com by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,271,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,241,000 after buying an additional 2,574,700 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,094,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,240,000 after acquiring an additional 26,607 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 44.9% during the third quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 1,522,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 472,002 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 34,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 585,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

