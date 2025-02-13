Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Trading Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). 92,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,146,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55 ($0.03).

Get Light Science Technologies alerts:

Light Science Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £8.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.00 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Light Science Technologies

In other news, insider Simon Lincoln Deacon purchased 603,613 shares of Light Science Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £18,108.39 ($22,539.69). Corporate insiders own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Light Science Technologies Company Profile

Light Science Technologies Holdings plc operates through three divisions: controlled environment agriculture (“CEA”); contract electronics manufacturing (“CEM”); and passive fire protection (“PFP”). The company is involved in the design, manufacturing, and installation of products and customized solutions spanning various industry sectors, including commercial horticulture, pest control, lighting, audio, gas detection, and fire protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Light Science Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light Science Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.