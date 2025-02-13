Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires 444 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Country Club Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 67,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,043,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 697,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Financial LLP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $6,443,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 343,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,348,000 after purchasing an additional 57,130 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM stock opened at $275.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.18 and its 200 day moving average is $231.55. The stock has a market cap of $775.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $172.62 and a 1-year high of $278.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

