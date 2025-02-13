Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock Position Lowered by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lessened its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,560,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at $731,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 95,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,585,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Gary M. Glandon sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.86, for a total transaction of $92,652.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,964.94. The trade was a 12.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tina Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.72, for a total value of $392,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,466.16. This represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,611 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,702. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $385.63 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.00 and a fifty-two week high of $405.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $405.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.40.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

