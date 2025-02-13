Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 48,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

LUNA stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $7.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

