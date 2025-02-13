Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.39, but opened at $12.28. Lyft shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 28,757,998 shares traded.
The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%.
Lyft declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the ride-sharing company to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
In related news, Director Logan Green sold 10,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $188,352.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 314,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,424,987. This represents a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,408,466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $121,369,000 after buying an additional 2,302,248 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Lyft by 354.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 266,185 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 207,672 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 142,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 10,225.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 424,384 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 420,274 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lyft Trading Down 7.9 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
